POTTERSDALE — The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 with six people in attendance.
To help reduce some expenses, QIDC is considering taking pre-orders for clothing items for all events. Order information will be included on all registration forms and will be available on the website www.visitquehannaarea.com.
After discussion, QIDC plans to extend the QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale route to include the I-80 exit at Woodland, Rolling Stone Road to Kylertown, and Route 879 to Snow Shoe.
As always, QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome. Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions.
Anyone interested in helping with QIDC events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.