KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 17 with six people in attendance.
The Elk Antler Shed scoring took place on May 27 at the Pottersdale Park. Forty-four individuals registered for the elk antler shed hunt and four children registered for the deer antler shed hunt. Of the 44 adults who registered, 10 brought antlers to the scoring event. The winner was Larry Couteret of Pottersdale.
The QIDC had a booth set up at the former Big M’s Garage in Karthaus during the 26th Annual 100 Mile Yard Sale held on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22. Refreshments, snacks, and t-shirts were available for purchase at the booth. Yard sale t-shirts were also available for purchase at Linda Picard’s yard sale in Bald Hill.
The cost to participate in the yard sale was $10.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale. QIDC encourages people to attend the meeting and let us know how they fared during the 100 Mile Yard Sale.