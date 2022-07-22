The Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 18 with five people in attendance.
The QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale was a success with 152 paid participants, once all the information was gathered.
Shoppers came from near and far to get some good deals. The farthest visitor to check in at the QIDC booth located at the Karthaus intersection was from Ontario, Canada. There were also people from Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Missouri and Alabama. People from the states around Pennsylvania as well as lots of people from the Lancaster, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas were in attendance.
QIDC is a non-profit organization run by volunteers. The group’s main goal is to bring industry and jobs to the local area. In the past, QIDC was instrumental in getting the state Department of Corrections to locate the Quehanna Boot Camp in Karthaus.
QIDC hosts three events throughout the year to bring attention to the area in the hopes someone will see potential here. All monies raised through registrations for the various events, the $5 annual membership fee, raffle drawings, food sales, etc. are put back into advertising our events, paying insurances, renting porta-potties, printing directories, etc.
QIDC applies for sponsorships; however, it is not guaranteed to receive funds. Without the support of participants who register and pay the $10 fee for the yard sales, QIDC would not be able to afford to continue these events.
Those planning to participate in the 2023 QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale should consider paying the $10 registration fee. Registration for next year’s event will start March 1, 2023, and end May 1, 2023. Those registered by May 1 will appear in the printed directory. Those registering after May 1 will only be included in the online map. For more information on QIDC events, visit www.visitquehannaarea.com.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.
