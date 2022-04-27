KARTHAUS — Due to inclement weather on Monday, April 18, the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its regular monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, with eight people in attendance.
Registration continues for the 21st Annual Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run on Saturday, May 7. This event is open to any skill level from novice to expert. It is a beautiful trip down the scenic river. Visit www.visitquehannaarea.com to obtain a registration form or register the morning of the river run at the Rolling Stone Bridge.
There will be a barbecued chicken dinner at the Karthaus Park for $12 per meal. Meals must be preordered. Anyone interested in ordering a chicken dinner can contact 814-263-4367 to purchase tickets.
Registrations are being accepted for participation in the 100 Mile Yard Sale. To ensure we have enough t-shirts for those who want them, advance orders are being taken as well. Due to supply issues, shirts had to be ordered in three colors (red, blue and natural). We may not be able to guarantee a particular color in a specific size.
To be listed in the printed directory, registrations must be received by May 1. Registrations received after May 1 will appear in the online version only.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.