KARTHAUS — Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation held its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, with six people in attendance.
The Fawn Sensenig Memorial West Branch of the Susquehanna River Wild Canoe and Kayak River Run was held on Saturday, May 6, with 29 participants. QIDC thanks those who participated.
QIDC wants to remind the public that the Elk Shed Hunt Scoring event will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pottersdale Park.
Please join us to see some amazing specimens. Light refreshments will be available.
This year, the QIDC 100 Mile Yard Sale will be held July 21 and 22. While it is too late to submit a registration form to be included in the printed directory, registrations are still being accepted and will be included on the digital map. The $10 registration fee helps defray the cost of porta potties/signage/directories/etc.
As always, QIDC continues to explore potential industry that could locate and create jobs in the area. Suggestions are welcome.
Visit the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation Facebook page or the QIDC website at www.visitquehannaarea.com to leave suggestions or send an email to qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in helping with events is invited to attend a regular monthly meeting.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at the Pottersdale Park, 210 Teeters Tipple Rd., Pottersdale.