Oath of office for Cfd school board members
Buy Now

Temporary President Tim Morgan of the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors administered the oath of office to four school board members who began their terms at Monday night’s reorganizational meeting. From left are Mary Anne Jackson, Shawna Rothrock, Kate Wood and Gregory Clarke. Wood is a new member, while the other three are incumbents. Following the oath of office, Larry Putt was re-elected as board president.

 Jeff Corcino

Larry Putt was re-elected as president of the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors at its reorganizational meeting Monday night.

Putt was re-elected on a unanimous vote.

Gregory Clarke was also re-elected as vice-president on a unanimous vote.

The board voted to set its meeting dates on the third and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

The board also approved the following motions:

  • Hire Dave Domico as Director of Curriculum at a salary of $92,000. He replaces Jamie Quick who retired. Domico is a high school science teacher, and he will move into his new position once the district finds his replacement, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
  • Appoint the Beard Legal Group of Altoona as solicitor.
  • Appoint Kayla Caragein as board secretary.
  • Appoint Philip Carr as board representative on the Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
  • Appoint Shawna Rothrock as board representative on CUI-10.
  • Appoint Beth Sallack as temporary secondary bus ramp supervisor; Sarah Fye and Ken LaBorde as teacher mentors; McLain Alt, volunteer girls volleyball coach; Amber Brady, transfer from full-time elementary classroom assistant to Jr./Sr. high secretary; and Katherine McGill, part-time food service technician at Jr./Sr. high school.
  • Approve submitting the School Wide Plan to the state for Title 1 students.

Tags

Trending Food Videos