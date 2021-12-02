Larry Putt was re-elected as president of the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors at its reorganizational meeting Monday night.
Putt was re-elected on a unanimous vote.
Gregory Clarke was also re-elected as vice-president on a unanimous vote.
The board voted to set its meeting dates on the third and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The board also approved the following motions:
- Hire Dave Domico as Director of Curriculum at a salary of $92,000. He replaces Jamie Quick who retired. Domico is a high school science teacher, and he will move into his new position once the district finds his replacement, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
- Appoint the Beard Legal Group of Altoona as solicitor.
- Appoint Kayla Caragein as board secretary.
- Appoint Philip Carr as board representative on the Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
- Appoint Shawna Rothrock as board representative on CUI-10.
- Appoint Beth Sallack as temporary secondary bus ramp supervisor; Sarah Fye and Ken LaBorde as teacher mentors; McLain Alt, volunteer girls volleyball coach; Amber Brady, transfer from full-time elementary classroom assistant to Jr./Sr. high secretary; and Katherine McGill, part-time food service technician at Jr./Sr. high school.
- Approve submitting the School Wide Plan to the state for Title 1 students.