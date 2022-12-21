Luke Walker, the new owner of the recently renamed Historic Crown Crest Cemetery, held an informational meeting for the public Tuesday night at the Hyde Fire Hall.
Walker said he purchased the cemetery last fall from its previous owner, Jeremy Styers, who obtained the cemetery through a judicial sale after it was abandoned by its previous owners, Edmund Grenier and his wife, Brenda. The Greniers pleaded guilty to theft charges and were sentenced to jail several years ago for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the customers of Crown Crest Cemetery and Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Edmund Grenier is currently serving 25 to 50 years at SCI Bellefonte. Brenda Grenier also pleaded guilty, served 11.5 months in the Clearfield County Jail and was released.
Walker said he was employed by Styers at the cemetery for a few months when Styers decided to move to Utah.
To keep the cemetery from being abandoned, Walker said he formed the Historic Crown Crest Cemetery LLC and purchased the cemetery from Styers.
According to the Clearfield County deed records, Styers sold the cemetery to the Historic Crown Crest Cemetery LLC for $70,000.
According to Walker, it is a sales agreement where Styers loaned him the money to purchase the cemetery at a 3 percent interest rate. He said the corporation pays about $1,000 per month to Styers for the loan.
Walker said he lists the loan payment as one of the cemetery’s costs and currently the cemetery is making enough money to pay all of its costs, despite the high price of gasoline.
Walker said eventually he would like a non-profit 401c13 cemetery association to be formed under the governance of a board of directors and he would like to transfer the cemetery and its liabilities to the new organization.
This way, the cemetery could solicit donations and volunteers to assist with the cemetery and it could apply for grant funding and he put out a sign up sheet for anyone interested in serving on the board of directors.
Currently, because it is a for-profit business, Walker isn’t allowed to solicit help from volunteers or seek donations.
He is also seeking an attorney to serve as a solicitor for the cemetery, but because the Greniers have so many claims against them from local residents, he is having a hard time finding a local attorney who doesn’t have a conflict of interest.
Walker said he hopes by transferring the cemetery to a non-profit status, it would be able to make the necessary improvements to get the cemetery back to where it was before the Greniers owned it.
He said this is important to honor all the people who are interred in the cemetery and their families, including the 1,042 veterans who are buried in the cemetery.
Walker said in total there are about 6,800 people interred in the cemetery and the cemetery has room for about 6,000 more.
Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Director Misty Doran also spoke at the meeting. She said to save on costs, they are hoping to start collecting the veterans flags from the cemetery plots before the winter months so they would last longer. She said they still expect to purchase flags every year, but she hopes they won’t have to replace them all if they are collected before the weather gets bad.
“We want to make sure the markers are perfect for the veterans, we want to make sure the flags look perfect for the veterans, we want it to look spot on because they deserve it,” Doran said.
Walker said he is also instituting winter decoration guidelines at the cemetery and is asking people to remove all flowers and turn down the vases by Jan. 1 to prevent water from getting inside, freezing and cracking the vases.
Wreaths, trees, yule logs and winter arrangements are welcome but are asked to be 18 inches from the ground to prevent them from being covered in snow and accidentally destroyed by vehicles, Walker said
During the warmer months when mowing, Walker said he doesn’t move decorations from gravesites and asked people to arrange decorations in a way to allow for the gravesite to be mowed. Otherwise it would be covered in high grass and weeds.