STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization is announcing a public meeting set for Tuesday, May 10, to receive comments about the Draft 2023-2026 Centre County Transportation Improvement Program and 2022 Air Quality Conformity Determination Report.
The CCMPO, state Department of Transportation, Centre Area Transportation Authority, and Centre County Office of Transportation Services work together to prepare the Draft 2023-2026 TIP, which is a short range financial program outlining how federal, state and municipal funds will be used for road, bridge and public transit projects in the next four years.
The Draft TIP and accompanying Air Quality Conformity Determination Report will be available for a 30-day public comment period that began Friday and concludes at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 30.
The May 10 public meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. in a hybrid format. Participants may attend in person at the Centre Region COG Building Forum Room, located at 2643 Gateway Dr., State College.
Participants may also attend virtually via Zoom. For information on how to join the meeting virtually, please contact Marcella Hoffman, office manager, at mhoffman@crcog.net or by calling 814-231-3050.
The Draft TIP and Draft Air Quality Conformity documents are on the web at www.crcog.net/2023TIP. Paper versions of the documents are also available for review.
The public may provide comments by:
- Calling 814-231-3050
- Participating in the public meeting on May 10
- Emailing mhoffman@crcog.net
- Using the CCMPO website: www.crcog.net/2023TIP
The CCMPO Coordinating Committee will consider adopting the 2023-2026 TIP and Air Quality Conformity Determination Report at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The Coordinating Committee meetings are also held in a hybrid format with in-person or virtual attendance options.
For more information about the Draft 2023-2026 TIP and Air Quality Conformity Report, contact Jim Saylor, principal transportation planner, Centre Regional Planning Agency by phone at 814-231-3050 or email jsaylor@crcog.net.