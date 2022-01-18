The new mental health services program at the Clearfield County Jail continues to be a big success, Warden David Kessling said at yesterday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Last year, Clearfield County Commissioners approved an agreement with Cen-Clear to provide consulting services remotely via video at the jail at a cost of $250 per hour.
The program started on Feb. 16 and in 2021 there were a total of 264 psychological sessions. As a result they were able to stabilize three individuals and stop their mental health commitments.
He said the mental health services has stopped many inmates from “acting up” at the jail. As a result, the jail is seeing less incidents of violence against corrections officers since the program was started.
“That’s good news,” President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said. “I really like what I’m seeing here.”
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers thanked the commissioners for approving the program.
Kessling also thanked the prison board, and the commissioners for approving the program.
He also thanked Sayers. “He really is the one who really started pushing the issue,” Kessling said.