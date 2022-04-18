PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program is currently seeking a volunteer nurse or paramedic to compliment the camp staff this summer. Camp staff members reside on campus throughout the week of the camp and all meals and single occupant lodging accommodations are provided.
The duties required of the Camp Cadet Nurse include: the administration of first aid, the storage, scheduling, and dispensing of all camper medicines, and the maintenance of all camp emergency medical supplies and camper medical records. In addition, criminal records checks, including Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Certification, are required.
The camp will take place on the campus of Clarion University, July 24-29, and is for boys and girls, 13 to 15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Northern Indiana Counties.
Interested individuals are asked to contact Trooper Bruce A. Morris at brmorris@pa.gov or by calling 814-772-2399.