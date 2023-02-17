EBENSBURG — Cambria County Prothonotary Lisa Pudliner Crynock has announced her bid for re-election.
Crynock was elected as Prothonotary in 2019 as the first registered Republican to hold the office in over 50 years. The office is responsible for keeping the civil records in the Court of Common Pleas, including divorce, custody, protection from abuse, and real estate liens and judgments. The Office of the Prothontary is also a passport acceptance facility and provides access to naturalization records from the early 1800’s.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Crynock implemented immediate changes to provide needed services to the taxpayers, providing the ability to file documents via email. Filing options never ceased during the emergency period, allowing all citizens due process within the judicial system.
Crynock updated to a new case management system which will transform the filing process for the Prothonotary Office and its users by offering the capability to e-file.
Other accomplishments include implementing “e-certified” mail, which facilitates the mailing process and saves the county money for every piece of certified mail that is sent out.
Crynock prides herself on running an office that continuously gives excellent customer service. She credits her staff with working effectively in correcting a backlog of dormant escrow accounts, remitting funds to their rightful owners. They also continue to work diligently to recover uncollected costs and fines. Last quarter alone, over $3,000 was recouped. Last year, the prothonotary’s office digitized past power of attorney records and is currently working on digitizing naturalization records. An improved credit card system was put into effect that includes cheaper rates for the customer.
Crynock states she is committed to improving the accessibility of the office and routinely does outreach at local expos and festivals, pointing out the services that are provided by the office.
“If re-elected as the prothontary of Cambria County, I will continue to work toward the development of additional innovations, improve efficiency and increase convenience in county government, all while continuously cutting costs and creating new sources of revenue for the county,” Crynock said.
The candidate is a graduate of Ferndale Area High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Crynock is active with the Pennsylvania State Association of Prothonotaries and is a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren and the Cambria County Farm Bureau. She serves as a member of her child’s high school booster clubs and is a volunteer for the American Heart Association. She resides in Fallentimber with her husband Robert and their daughter.