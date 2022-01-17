The region dug out from another significant snowstorm — Storm Izzy — on Sunday and Monday.
According to senior meteorologist Tom Kines of Accuweather, the region received about seven to eight inches of snow on Sunday and Monday.
He said it started snowing about 4 p.m. Sunday. Early Monday morning, the temperatures increased, turning the snow into freezing rain/sleet. Temperatures fell again, turning the freezing rain back to snow until in stopped about 4 a.m., Kines said.
Early Monday afternoon, Kines said the region could get another one or two inches before the end of the day.
“But most of the accumulation is over,” Kines said.
Kines said the weather will remain cold for much of the week except for Wednesday when temperatures could get into the 40s.
He said today and Wednesday during the day should be dry but Wednesday night the temperature is expected to drop into the teens and it could bring a little bit of snow.
“I don’t think it will be a big deal but it might be enough to cause some slick roads in the area,” Kines said.
Clearfield County 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner said dispatchers were busy, but not “terribly busy.”
He credited the state Department of Transportation for doing a good job in getting the roads clear.
He also credited PennDOT for restricting commercial vehicles on some highways for the lower than expected incidents.
Ruffner said a lot of accidents could be prevented if people stayed home and did not drive on hazardous road conditions unless it was absolutely necessary.