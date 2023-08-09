Each year the Progress hosts a coloring contest during the Clearfield County Fair week. Listed below are this year’s winners.
First place winners earned $25, second place earned $15, and third place earned $10. Winners should report to The Progress office at 236 E. Market St. in Downtown Clearfield to claim their prize.
Age 9 to 12:
1st — Danika Yingling, age 10, Woodland.
2nd — Quinlan Proudfit, age 10, Greensburg.
3rd — Rebecca Mast, age 9, Luthersburg.
Age 5 to 8:
1st — Maddilyn Smith, age 8, Clearfield.
2nd — Simon Crumrine, age 8, Lanse.
3rd — Andrew Rauch, age 6, Philipsburg.
Age 2 to 4:
1st — Ella Scaife, age 4, Bridgewater.
2nd — Nora Kolesar, age 4, Morrisdale.
3rd — Nicholas Maines, age 2, Clearfield.