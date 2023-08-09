coloring contest pic

Danika Yingling, 10, of Woodland won first place in the 9 to 12 age group in this year’s Progress Coloring Contest held during the Clearfield County Fair.

 Julie Noal

Each year the Progress hosts a coloring contest during the Clearfield County Fair week. Listed below are this year’s winners.

First place winners earned $25, second place earned $15, and third place earned $10. Winners should report to The Progress office at 236 E. Market St. in Downtown Clearfield to claim their prize.

Age 9 to 12:

1st — Danika Yingling, age 10, Woodland.

2nd — Quinlan Proudfit, age 10, Greensburg.

3rd — Rebecca Mast, age 9, Luthersburg.

Age 5 to 8:

1st — Maddilyn Smith, age 8, Clearfield.

2nd — Simon Crumrine, age 8, Lanse.

3rd — Andrew Rauch, age 6, Philipsburg.

Age 2 to 4:

1st — Ella Scaife, age 4, Bridgewater.

2nd — Nora Kolesar, age 4, Morrisdale.

3rd — Nicholas Maines, age 2, Clearfield.

Tags