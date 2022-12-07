The state Department of Transportation announced it is replacing a problematic railroad bridge over River Road.
Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors hosted PennDOT consultant Project Manager Andrea Reede of HNTB of Harrisburg, who said the project is scheduled to begin this year and be completed by the end of 2024.
Built in 1909, the bridge has a low clearance of 12 feet four inches, and has been hit numerous times over the years by tractor trailers. The new bridge will have a height of 14 and a half feet.
Due to construction, there will be a detour on River Road for about two and half weeks, Reede said.
Project Manager Michelle Mays of PennDOT said the construction would take about five months to complete.
The railroad will be out of service for four days, Reede said.
“The purpose of this project is safety,” Reede said. “The bridge has been hit numerous times.”
The cost of the project is being paid for jointly from PennDOT Multi-Model funds and RJ Corman, Reede said.
The project is scheduled to go out for bid next spring with the bid being awarded in the summer of 2023. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and complete by the end of fall 2024, Reede said.