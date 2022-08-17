A new federal court ruling has the Clearfield County Prison Board seeking answers on how to affordably provide Medically Assisted (drug) Treatment to inmates.
At the recent prison board meeting, Warden David Kessling reported the Clearfield County Jail is now providing MAT to some inmates to comply with a federal court ruling.
He said about a month ago, an inmate was placed in CCJ and he demanded to be administered Suboxone, which is a prescription drug used to treat opiate addition.
At the time, the CCJ did not provide the this service — and the inmate became irate.
Kessling said he spoke to the inmate, who said the jail is required to provide the medication to him and if he didn’t get it, he would pursue litigation against the jail.
Kessling said he then spoke with the state Department of Corrections, who told him that the federal courts recently ruled that if an inmate is on a treatment program and is receiving prescription drugs such as Suboxone, the correctional faculty must continue to provide the medication, and failing to do so would be a violation of the American with Disabilities Act.
However, Kessling said the inmate had to be actively on a MAT program when they were incarcerated, and if they were not, the jail is not required to start one for that inmate.
Therefore, if an inmate comes into the jail and demands these services, the jail staff will first check with the inmate’s medical provider to confirm whether they are on a MAT before placing them on the program at the jail, Kessling said.
Controller Robert Edwards Jr. asked Kessling why the jail is using the more expensive drug Sublocade instead of the less expensive Suboxone.
Kessling said Sublocade is a newer and more effective drug than Suboxone, but said it is more expensive. He said the Sublocade is also easier to control because Suboxone, the inmates have to be administered the medication daily. The jail has had issues with inmates trying to hide the drug so they could sell it to other inmates. Sublocane is an injection that is administered once a month.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said research shows that people being treated with Sublocade are more successful in weaning people off drug treatment in comparison to Suboxone, where people could be on it for years or decades.
Sayers argued in favor of continuing with the Sublocade, saying although it is more expensive in the short run, it would be less expensive in the long run, because it would lower recidivism, lower crime and incarceration.
Kessling said since June 26, the county has spent about $27,000 on MAT for about eight inmates. Sayers said the state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office is setting up a grant program using a portion of the opioid settlement funds to help counties pay for these costs.
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass asked what would happen if the jail stopped the MAT program.
“We could be sued,” Kessling replied.
Glass then asked what other counties are doing to meet the requirements.
“I am interested in what other counties are doing, not what the DOC is saying you must do without giving any advice on how to do it,” Glass said.
Kessling said this is new and he doesn’t know what other county jails are doing, but noted the DOC oversees the county jails.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said he agreed with Glass in that they need more information and suggested the prison board investigate what would be the most cost-effective to meet the legal requirements of the law.
Sayers said he would speak with the district attorney’s association to get more information on the law and MAT. Glass said he would speak with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and Commissioner John Sobel said he would speak with PrimeCare Medical, the county’s medical provider at the jail to get their recommendations. Kessling said he would check with the state warden’s association and they would all report back at next month’s meeting.
The prison board also voted unanimously to continue with the current program at the jail until they get additional information on how to move forward.