The Clearfield County Prison Board discussed an unruly inmate at its meeting yesterday.
Warden David Gallagher reported there were four extraordinary occurrences last month at the jail. He said at three of the occurrences, staff at the jail was required to use force to control an inmate and there was one inmate assault on a staff member.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked Gallagher if he could elaborate on the incidents. Gallagher said the inmate who assaulted the staff member has been charged criminally but there were no injuries to the staff member.
Commissioner John Sobel said normally they don’t have that many incidents at the jail during a month and asked what is the cause.
“We have a problematic inmate,” Gallagher said.
He said whenever the inmate is moved, the inmate tries to assault staff.
Ammerman asked if this inmate was a pre-trial detainee or someone under sentence because if the inmate is under sentence, it would be easy to have the inmate transported to state prison.
However, Gallagher said the inmate is a pre-trial detainee who was being housed at the Torrence State Hospital but they kicked him out because they couldn’t handle him and told Clearfield County to come and get him.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Ammerman both said this is the first time they have seen an inmate get thrown out of a state hospital.
Commissioner Dave Glass asked how the Clearfield County Jail can handle the inmate if Torrence State Hospital can’t handle him.
Gallagher said the inmate is being housed in isolation.
Ammerman asked Gallagher if this inmate could be transported to state prison and Gallagher said it is possible under the provision “5B.”
Ammerman said Clearfield County rarely uses 5B, which allows a county jail send a pretrial detainee to state prison if the inmate is too unruly for the county jail to handle.
Gallagher said the CCJ was recently housing a female inmate for Huntingdon County, who was also unruly and Huntingdon County was able to have her transferred to state prison under 5B.
Gallagher said the inmate in question’s name is “Kolodziej” and he is incarcerated for allegedly assaulting staff at Penn Highlands DuBois.
According to the Courier Express, sister newspaper to The Progress, on May 26, 2022, Sean Timothy Kolodziej, 39, of Saxton, Pennsylvania, was charged with two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals; three second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault; strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a misdemeanor in the second degree; resisting arrest or other law enforcement and cited four times for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact, for assaulting staff and a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois East.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a DuBois City Police Department officer was at Penn Highlands DuBois East Hospital on May 26 when he was dispatched for a report of a combative patient. Police were told the man had allegedly hit multiple people and assaulted staff.
Upon arrival, police immediately noticed multiple staff members fighting with Kolodziej, who was on the ground in the doorway to a room, attempting to get free from those who were restraining him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer assisted by holding down both of his wrists, as Kolodziej continued to resist. He reportedly said he would rather be in jail, and said he would take the officer’s gun if he needed to.
The officer then held Kolodziej’s arm behind his back, ordering him to stop fighting. Another police officer arrived on scene and assisted in handcuffing Kolodziej, to which he continued to resist, according to the affidavit of probable cause, the Courier Express reported.
In other business, the prison board voted to move next month’s meeting from Tuesday May 16 to Wednesday May 17 at noon because May 16 is the same day as the primary election.