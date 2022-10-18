Clearfield County Prison Board continued discussions on its drug treatment program at the Clearfield County Jail.
County Solicitor Solicitor Heather Bozovich provided an update on the legal requirements for offering drug treatment programs at the jail.
Since July, CCJ has been providing Medically Assisted Treatment drug treatment for inmates who were already participating in a MAT program, at significant expense to the county. Last August, former Warden David Kessling said it was costing the county roughly $28,000 a month to provide Sublocade shots to inmates on a MAT program.
Kessling said he started the program after being informed by the state Department of Corrections that this is required due to a recent federal court ruling.
Bozovich reported yesterday that the jail is legally required to provide MAT to inmates who are already on a prescription drug program because the courts and the U.S Department of Justice believe it would be detrimental to the health of the inmates if they were suddenly taken off their prescription drug program.
She said the jail is not legally required to provide MAT to inmates who are not on a program at the time of their incarceration.
“As it stands, we need to make sure that we are continuing to properly treat anyone who comes in with those prescriptions,” Bozovich said. “We need to make sure there are services in place for those with an opioid disorder, but we don’t necessarily have to provide them with Medically Assisted Treatment.”
However, this could change in the near future. She said an inmate at SCI-Houtzdale has filed a lawsuit against the state asking that he receive MAT even though he was not on a MAT program when he was incarcerated.
She said theCommonwealth Court has allowed the lawsuit to move forward and if the inmate is successful, the county could be required to provide MAT to inmates if deemed necessary by a physician.
“It is an evolving situation to say the least,” Bozovich said.
Commissioner John Sobel said county is currently in discussions with medical providers about providing MAT services at the jail.