BELLEFONTE — In accordance with Act 33, which amends the Pennsylvania Real Estate Tax Sale Law, preregistration is required in order to participate in Centre County’s Tax Upset Sale slated for Sept. 21.
Centre County Tax Bureau Director John Franek, Jr., reported to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Sept. 7 regarding the legislative change that will require anyone wishing to participate in this year’s Tax Upset Sale to pre-register by the close of County business on Monday, Sept. 13.
Anyone interested in pre-registering can find the required forms on Centre County’s website. Questions can be directed to John Franek, Jr. at jfranek@centrecountypa.gov or by phone at (814) 355-6700.