This weekend, John Lewis Shade American Legion Post 6 will be distributing poppies at local businesses in Clearfield for its annual poppy days celebration.
Volunteers will be distributing the poppies and asking for donations, 100 percent of which will benefit veterans and the military.
The poppy is the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought in World War I.
After the war, poppies flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to the soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war.
After a World War I doctor, Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields,” the poppy came to symbolize those who fell in battle.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion.
In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion, according to a press release from the American Legion.
Volunteers will be distributing poppies today at the J.G. Food Warehouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Grice Gun Shop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Poppies will also be available inside Bob’s Army & Navy and Castle Cuts.