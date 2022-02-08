After careful consideration and inspection, the Clearfield County Board of Elections is proposing a polling place change for Bradford Township’s 1st Precinct.
The new location meets all handicap accessibility and safety requirements as well as providing ample and adequate parking for all future elections.
Bradford Township – 1st Precinct is currently located at the Bigler YMCA, 61 Walker Rd., Bigler. It is proposed to be changed to the BJW Vol. Fire Co., 158 Jury Rd., Woodland.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, submit them in writing by Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to the Clearfield County Board of Elections, Attn: Dawn Graham, Director of Elections, 212 E Locust St., Suite 106, Clearfield PA 16830; or via e-mail at elections@clearfieldco.org.
If there are no objections received by this date it will be placed on the agenda for approval at the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting to be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022.