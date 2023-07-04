MADERA — While the Bigler Township Supervisors meeting may have been cancelled on Monday, big news is still coming out of the township.
Bigler Township Regional police will return to patrolling the area on Friday, July 7, when three officers will be sworn in.
“This has been such a pain of a process, but to get this all finished up is such a massive relief,” said Supervisor Philbert Myers. “We’ve been working at this for months and to see this come to a conclusion is huge for the township.”
The township had been left without a police presence for several months.
Supervisors have been working with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office tirelessly to bring some sense of a police authority back to the township, and after several hitches, hiccups and roadblocks, the three deputies have arrived.
“At 1 p.m. Friday, we’re going to make this official and people in this town can rest a bit easier again,” Myers said. “Again, we’re glad this is finished.”
He continued, “I can’t take all the credit though. (The Sheriff’s office) and especially Mike Turner deserve such a massive thank you. Without them, who knows how long we’ve have been left stranded up here?”
This was met with great reception from the audience as well.
“This is great news for all of us up here, I’m glad to see this come to a close,” said Gene Wardo. “This is cause for some celebration, and I’m very happy for this township.”