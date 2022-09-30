GLEN RICHEY — Lawrence Township Police Department is investigating a two vehicle crash where both vehicles hit a house in Glen Richey.
According to the police report, Thursday at 8 p.m. the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to Whiskey Hill Road for a vehicle accident.
Officers arrived and found that the driver of a 2001 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Whiskey Hill Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked 2021 Chevrolet Equinox in the driveway of 2782 Whiskey Hill Rd. This caused both vehicles to strike the residence.
The driver of the Dodge subsequently fled the scene.
The police report lists the driver of the Dodge as Kenneth D. Smith, 50, of Olanta. There was also a 40-year-old known female passenger in the Dodge.
The police report stated that it is unknown whether Smith was injured. The female passenger was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.