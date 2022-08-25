The newly formed Clearfield Regional Police Commission elected officers and worked on the details of the combining the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police departments.
The municipalities are considering combining their police departments into a single regional department and formed a police commission to develop the plan.
The police commission elected Steve Livergood of Clearfield Borough as chairman, Randy Powell of Lawrence Township as vice-chairman, Stephanie Tarbay of Clearfield Borough as secretary and Jeremy Ruffner of Lawrence Township as treasurer.
The commission also approved the design of the new badge that was approved by the police officers.
Jim Boyle and Scott Surra of Boyle’s Insurance of Clearfield were in attendance to discuss insurance issues of the new department.
Surra said the regional police department would be a separate entity similar to the Clearfield Municipal Authority, and would have its own separate insurance policies separate from the borough and township. He added they would have to work out what the assets of the new police department are, such as vehicle titles, etc.
Ruffner said the plan is to have the current police vehicles to continue to remain under the ownership of their respective municipalities, but when they are replaced, the new vehicles would be owned by the regional department and asked if this would be a problem.
Surra said it wouldn’t, and what they would do is have lease agreements with the municipalities leasing the vehicles to the regional department without any money being exchanged, and the regional police department would pay for the insurance.
“That would be the proper way to do it to make sure everyone is protected,” Surra said.
Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark recommended the regional department set up an account with a uniform company and get the officers measured for new uniforms because there is a significant lead time to getting them delivered.
Clark recommended they set up a system where the individual officers could purchase approved uniforms from the company’s website. The purchase would then have to be approved by the officer’s supervisor before the order was placed. The company would also track how much money each officer has in their uniform allowance so the officers could see exactly how much money they have left.
The commission voted to authorize Clark to begin working with a uniform company to get an account set up, but any purchases would have to be first approved by the commission.
Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said they are planning to keep the vehicles black and white, but they are still working on a decal design.
He said they are looking at having a blue and gray color scheme similar to the township’s design, without the yellow.
They are working with Full Throttle of Clearfield to come up with a new car design.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry said they currently have someone working on a new patch design and within two weeks they would have some proofs to look at.
The newest member of the commission, Dr. Michael McSkimming who is a professor of criminal justice at Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus was introduced to the board.
McSkimming said wanted to serve on the commission because he is a strong believer in having a strong law enforcement-community partnership and has published research on the topic.
He also said he has some background experience in regionalization efforts.
“I would like to see this whole enterprise gel together nicely, and it seems like things have gotten off the ground very well,” McSkimming said.