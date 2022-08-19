With school starting next week, Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Borough Police Department reminded motorists to slow down and be mindful of students, especially when students are getting on and off the buses.
“We have a lot of problems with people running the school bus lights,” McGinnis said.
When a bus has its red flashing signals and its stop arm extended, all vehicles must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus if they are on a painted roadway or a road with a ridged/grooved median, McGinnis said.
Violators face a fine of $250, five points on one’s driving record and a license suspension of 60 days, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Mayor Mason Strouse agreed and said motorists need to take care not only on the main roads but in the alleys too. He said a lot of children use the alleys to walk to and from the bus stops.
In other business, council voted to:
- Close Market Street from South Second Street to South Fourth Street, Third Street from Cherry to Church streets, and Locust Street from South Second Street to South Fourth Street.
- Approve providing traffic control for the Pumpkin Run on Oct. 8, starting at 8:30 a.m.
- Purchase a foam indicator and nozzle from Witmer Public Safety for $1,660.
- Reject all of the trash removal bids. Council is considering rewriting the bid specifications to save money.
- Award the bid for heating oil to JJ Powell at a fixed price of $4.19.
- Approve the Tree Pennsylvania Bare Root Tree Program grant to plant 25 trees along the river, downtown and along Lita Lane.
- Approve the repairs on the Ram Vac at a cost of $26,155.