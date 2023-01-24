Plans are in motion for the Clearfield Community Christmas Tree to return to the Courthouse Square.
Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve a request by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation and Clearfield Borough for permission to place a permanent tree box in the courthouse square.
The Community Christmas Tree hasn’t been in front of the courthouse since 2019 when high winds blew it over.
Since then, Clearfield has decorated a live tree in Lower Witmer Park as its Community Christmas Tree.
As a condition of its placement, the borough and the CRC would be responsible for any maintenance, repairs or care and provide the proper insurance to hold the county harmless, Commissioner John Sobel said.
“We think it would be a wonderful addition to the plaza during the holidays,” Commissioner John Sobel said.
Commissioner Glass agreed and said he supports the return of the Christmas tree to the square.
“When I was a kid I always liked seeing that big tree there,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
When asked what form the Christmas tree box would be, such as, would it be something that sits on top of the sidewalk, or something that is underground, and Glass said it is yet to be determined.
Glass said it would make more sense to him if it were a removable stand with an anchoring system that would be placed down inside the concrete that could be covered when not in use — but that is up for discussion.
“This is the first step in the process,” Sobel said.
Glass said his concerns with a permanently placed box is it could block access in the square.
“We want that to stay open the rest of the year,” Glass said.
Sobel said they have to make sure they don’t have problems with people running into the tree box or tripping over it when not in use.
Glass and Sobel said they trust the borough and the CRC to come up with a safe system they can all agree on for the Community Christmas tree.