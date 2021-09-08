The Pifer Road project in Lawrence Township has been delayed until next year due to about half of the contractor’s employees being infected with the COVID-19 virus.
Lawrence Township Roadmaster Ron Woodling made the announcement at the recent Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
The township is planning to replace the culvert under Pifer Road at the stream crossing with Fork Run, which is classified as a high quality cold water fishery and an Eastern Brook Trout Stronghold.
Currently, the pipe underneath the road is too small for fish to pass through. It also causes excessive flooding and causes excessive sediment to deposit on the stream bed, destroying fish habitat, according to a previous article in The Progress.
It is a unique project because it is a partnership between the township is partnering with Trout Unlimited and the Clearfield County Conservation District.
The conservation district awarded at $173,028 Dirt and Gravel Road grant to pay for much of the cost of the project and Trout Unlimited is applying for a $60,000 National Fish and Wildlife Grant to pay for additional stream improvements. Trout Unlimited is planning to use the project as a model for the rest of the state.
Woodling said it would be up to Trout Unlimited when the contractor can start work in the stream, but he said it would likely start after the snow melt next spring.
“We will have to wait and see,” Woodling said.
Despite the delay, Woodling said the contractor assured the township and the conservation district that the cost of the project would not increase.
Supervisors voted to award the bid to install the culvert to North Rock Construction of Cranberry for $107,961 at a meeting last month.