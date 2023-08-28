PHILIPSBURG — A new festival is coming to the Philipsburg area that’s looking to rewind time and throw things back to the 1960s and 70s, the era of the hippies.
The Hippie Dayze festival has officially been announced for the Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17, with the event being held at the Wagon Wheel Music Park, 491 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Philipsburg. The event runs from noon to 9 p.m. both on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets ranging from $20 per day, or $30 for both days with children under 12 years old having free access.
On-site parking is available, but limited, at the cost of $5 at the gate.
This is the first year that such an event has been held and it’s certainly the first of its kind in Progressland. For the event, for those who purchased tickets, it’s encouraged that you should wear your best hippie outfit.
A wide variety of vendors and entertainment awaits the festival-goers as well, with the staff securing 15 different vendors for the event already, including both food and arts and crafts vendors.
Live music performances have also been slated for the event as well, with six different bands being set to shine on the Wagon Wheel stage over the course of the weekend.
The Saturday bands include the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Lucid Yooth and the Cubensis Lenses from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the Jaded Lips from 7 to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, three more bands are set to perform; Felix and the Hurricanes from 1:30 to 3 p.m., The Pines from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and StoneMan from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
There will be no shortage of scheduled activities at the festival as well. From tee-shirt tie dying and face painting to knitting circles, hair braiding and hula hooping circles, the event has plenty of activities to go around.
Shirts for the event are available for purchase online at www.cultureandcriticism.com/hippie-dayze-festival and at various locations around Philipsburg including The Rowland Theatre, Poppy & Co. Cafe and Smeal’s Heals and Bombshell salon. Proceeds from the event will be benefitting the Rowland Theatre.
