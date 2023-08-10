PHILIPSBURG — The days of students paying for their breakfast and lunch at school are long gone at Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. Due to the school’s Community Eligibility Provision status, it is now providing free breakfast and lunch to students.
CEP is a non-pricing meal service for schools and school districts in lower-income areas. Since Philipsburg-Osceola falls under this category, students now can access free lunches and breakfasts every day of the school year.
Thomas Martin, the school’s Director of Finance, laid out exactly what this means for the students and staff for this coming school year.
“Now, it’s obviously great that we are able to provide these students with free meals,” Martin said. “But, on the other side of the coin, there had to be other increases elsewhere to make this happen.”
He continued, “The prices of school-provided breakfasts and lunches for staff has increased this year to counter the free lunches for the students.”
A school-provided breakfast for a staff member has increased to $2.40 per meal and the cost of a school-provided lunch for a staff member has increased to $4.75.
It wasn’t mentioned what the breakfast amount increased from, but the price of the lunches have seen a $1.35 increase from last year’s price of $3.40.
Superintendent Gregg Paladina was happy about the matter.
“I couldn’t be more happy to provide students with free meals here at this district,” Paladina said. “You never know what a student is going through back at home, so I think it’s a great thing we’re doing.”
“I know I can’t speak for everyone, but I am more than happy to pay a little bit extra for lunch if it means our kids get a free meal,” he continued.