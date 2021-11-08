PHILIPSBURG — Two Veterans Day Services will be held in Philipsburg and Osceola Mills on Thursday morning to honor veterans. Details for each service are listed below.
PHILIPSBURG
Veterans Day services will be held at Philipsburg VFW Post 3450 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Philipsburg. The VFW Honor Guard will render a salute. Refreshments will follow. The VFW opens at 9 a.m.
OSCEOLA MILLSThe service at the All Veterans’ Memorial in the park at Osceola Mills will begin at 10:50 a.m. If the weather is inclement, the ceremony/services at Osceola Mills will be abbreviated.
Honor Guard, guest speaker, guests, veterans and spouses, VFW Ladies Auxiliary members and spouses, and Fire Police are invited to a lunch at the VFW Golden Cantina following the ceremonies.
Honor Guard should muster at the VFW at 10:30 a.m. in full dress uniform. Active duty and reserve /guard personnel in uniform are invited to participate in the ceremony.
The ceremony’s order of services include:
- Patriotic songs.
- Master of Ceremonies: Colonel Floyd Hauth USAF (Ret.)
- National Anthem – P-O High School Select Choir
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation by Rev. Bruinooge
- Osceola Honor Guard ceremony (Ceremony Commander of the Honor Guard, Michael Kozak and Commander of the Firing Squad, Michael Sidorick)
- VFW Auxiliary President Jeff Mann places wreath
- Taps –P-O High School band member
- Raising of colors to full staff
- Proclamation –Mayor Ida Reams, Borough of Osceola Mills
- Introduction of speaker
- Guest Speaker –CWO2 Timothy Smith, US Army (Ret.)
- Closing remarks/thanks to all participants
- Benediction by Rev. Bruinooge
- Patriotic Song — P-O High School Select Choir
The ceremony concludes at 11:20 a.m.