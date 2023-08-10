CHESTER HILL — Summer is winding down in Progressland and soon enough pupils will be sitting in their classrooms for another year of learning.
At Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, students will be finding themselves with some new faces at the front of some of their classrooms, as well as in other spots around school.
Nine new staff members will be employed by this district for this coming school year, including four new special education instructional assistants, a new speech pathologist, a floating teacher, an elementary and high school counselor and a school resource officer.
The district is looking to continue to bring in more people for this coming year. The open positions include one for a cafeteria helper and another for a Certified Occupational Therapist’s Assistant.
The COTA position will be working hand-in-hand with a certified occupational therapist from Penn Highlands, as the school district has a contract with them. The COTA will act under the supervision of the occupational therapist sent from Penn Highlands and will be a full-time position at the school.
In other Philipsburg-Osceola personnel news, there are going to be two positional transfers within the district as well. Kirstin Guelich will be transferring from her position as the elementary school counselor at Philipsburg Elementary and moving into the middle school counselor position. William Mostyn, the current Philipsburg Middle School resource officer, will be transferring to the high school for the resource officer post there.
Superintendent Gregg Paladina’s resignation was officially accepted by the board on Wednesday. His final day at Philipsburg-Osceola will be Oct. 1.
Many board members are remorseful at the thought of Paladina’s exit.
“I can’t speak for the whole board but I’m really going to miss that man,” said Director Todd Jeffries. “He’s been such an important part of this school district these past 11 years and it’s with great remorse that we have to see him go.”
Director Estelle Bowman shared Jeffries sentiment.
“(Paladina) made this school a great place for these students,” Bowman said. “There are curriculums in place right now that make learning so wonderful for the kids and a lot of that is on him. He left a big mark on this place and I think we’re going to have a hard time finding someone as reliable as he has been.”
The school board is actively searching for a replacement and will continue to search through Oct. 1.