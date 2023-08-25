CHESTER HILL — After Superintendent Gregg Paladina announced his resignation in mid-July, the Philipsburg Osceola school board has been on the search for someone to fill Paladina’s shoes, which is turning out to be easier said than done.
After spending 11 years with the district, many board members were understanding yet remorseful over accepting his resignation, including Estelle Bowman and Todd Jeffries, who made their feelings clear at the school board meeting in early August.
“It’s not very often that you see a superintendent spend 11 years with the same district, he’s done a lot here,” Bowman said.
Jeffries agreed, saying, “His work has been appreciated and he’s going to be missed.”
However, despite his resignation, there is a position to fill and the board is beginning to take the necessary steps towards finding a replacement.
At the most recent school board meeting, the board had made the decision to bring on a superintendent search consultant, Rodney Green, at the agreed payment of $5,000. Green’s job will be to ensure that Philipsburg-Osceola will be hiring only the best potential candidates for the position.
The Mounties’ board also brought on an interim superintendent, to fill in until the district officially hires a candidate for the job.
The interim superintendent is Robert Rocco of Philipsburg. Rocco has experience with superintendent work, given that he was the superintendent of both Northern Cambria School District and Ridgway School District in the past.
He will begin his tenure as interim superintendent on Sept. 25 and in order to learn the ropes of the district, Rocco will work for a week with Paladina before his departure on Oct. 1.