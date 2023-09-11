PHILIPSBURG — Earlier this summer, the Philipsburg American Legion Post 437 declared that they would be hiring Pam Etters to paint a mural around the American Legion, themed patriotically about American conflicts.
On Monday, students of Philipsburg-Osceola Art Teacher Autumn Anderson’s class took a short trip to the Moshannon Valley YMCA to join Etters and former State Rep. Lynn Herman, a Philipsburg native, in the painting of one segment of the mural — the segment regarding the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Obviously today is a very important day in the history of the United States and we’re very grateful to have these kids here to take part in something very special to this town,” Herman said. “Pam has been doing such a great job with this project and I think it’s important that the kids are educated on this sort of thing. So to have them take part in the mural is just wonderful.”
The painting of this mural segment has been done in two different sessions. The first session of Anderson’s students arrived at the YMCA and began painting at 10 a.m. They painted until noon and departed for lunch. The next group of students painted from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
All of the student participating in the painting are high school students. According to Anderson, there were so many volunteers to come and take part in the project, that not everyone could fit on the van to the YMCA.
“Whenever I introduced this project to the students, it got a lot of buzz. They were all so excited for the chance to be a part of something like this,” Anderson explained. “I opened up the idea to my art classes and the history classes in the school and we got so many people who wanted to take part. Honestly, we had to turn down a couple of kids because we really couldn’t fit everyone in the van that we use.”
After the opening remarks of the students, they quickly grabbed the paint and their brushes and got to work.
Etters was overjoyed with the reception that her mural was getting in the town and feels that it’s important for students to not only take part in art at a young age, but to also be informed on topics such as this one.
“For big mural projects like this one, I always try and get some local students involved with things,” Etters said. “I find that these kids are often times very interested in their county and local community’s history. Allowing them to come and paint a panel of the mural makes them a part of their town’s history in a way.”
She continued, “It is incredibly fitting that these students are here today, on Sept. 11, painting the panel representative of this day in our country’s history. What happened on this day is a great tragedy, but it’s important that they know our history.”
The overall mural painting is going to be a timeline of conflict in the history of the United States.
Represented in the mural will be the Revolutionary War, both World Wars, the Korean and Vietnam Wars and Sept. 11, among others.
“Given that this mural is going on the American Legion here, we though it would be fitting for the mural to represent the conflicts the United States has been in throughout history. In doing this, we are honoring all of those who fought in these wars and lost their lives in these events,” Etters said.
According to Herman, the mural will likely be completed at some point in late September. In the future, there will be an announcement regarding a ceremony honoring the mural’s completion.