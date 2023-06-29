PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School District’s board of directors on Wednesday approved a $36,947,842 budget that comes with a tax hike for the 2023-24 school year.
Director of Finance Thomas Martin gave a detailed presentation of what the budget is going to looking like for the coming years, detailing where the projected revenues and expenditures were going to be. This provided the board and audience with insight into what they will be looking at going into this coming year.
“To break it all down for you, we’re looking at a proposed $36,953,008, with proposed expenditures of $36,947,842,” Martin said. “The difference in the two is nearly even; it’s very close and we’re looking at some good stuff for this upcoming year.”
The budget comes with millage increases in Clearfield and Centre counties as well.
Clearfield County is looking at a millage rate of 132.56 mills, or an increase of 3.5 percent, and Centre County is looking at 57.56 mills, or an increase of 3.9 percent.
The total millage for the district is 190.45 mills, or 3.8 percent, with this year’s Act One Adjusted Index sitting at 5.9 percent.
The new Homestead and Farmstead Tax Exemption was also implemented into the budget, meaning that those property owners will receive a $273.63 exemption.
There was a motion to accept the budget and proposed millage rates, which was followed by a head-count vote. The motion was passed by a vote of 5-2, with board members Todd Jeffries and Shawnna Baney-Shaw voting against the measure.
Superintendent Gregg Paladina thanked the board for their cooperation and expressed his gratitude.
“Everybody here has been instrumental in getting this budget finalized and passed and I wanted to thank you all fo that,” Paladina said. “Especially Thomas (Martin), you’ve been hard at work on this and we all appreciate you.”