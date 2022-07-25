Philipsburg native promoted in martial arts

PHILADELPHIA — Chuck Vaughn, born and raised in Philipsburg, recently received a special promotion in martial arts.
He was the first local resident ever to achieve the coveted Black Belt back in 1974 under the instruction of the late Master Mike White. Since that time, Vaughn has been very active in the ancient martial art of Tang Soo Do.
He taught at the Philipsburg YMCA, then started a class at the State College Y, where he served on the board there.
The opportunity presented itself that he opened a studio at the IM Building on campus and named it The Penn State Martial Arts Group. These schools are still operating and thriving today.
He moved to the Philadelphia area in 1984 where he trained under the direct instruction of Grandmaster Jae C. Shin.
He first opened classes at the Phoenixville YMCA in 1985 and continues to teach at that location. In 1994 he opened his commercial headquarters’ gym at Audubon.
In 1984 Chuck visited the Shaolin Temple with GM Shin via an invitation from the China Sports Group (similar to our AAU). In 2017 he was inducted into The Philadelphia Historic Martial Arts Society Hall of Fame, member No. 367.
At the recent World Championship held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., he was promoted to the rank of 8th Dan Grandmaster. The promotion was presented by The Grandmaster, 9th Dan, Dr. Bill Strong.
October of this year will be Vaughn’s 52nd year of training in Tang Soo Do. He is also certified as a 9th Dan Grandmaster in the art of Sin Moo Hapkido under Grandmaster Ji Han Jae.