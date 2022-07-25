Philipsburg native promoted in martial arts

Chuck Vaughn, formerly of Philipsburg, recently received a special promotion in martial arts. At the recent World Championship held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., he was promoted to the rank of 8th Dan Grandmaster.

PHILADELPHIA

He was the first local resident ever to achieve the coveted Black Belt back in 1974 under the instruction of the late Master Mike White. Since that time, Vaughn has been very active in the ancient martial art of Tang Soo Do.

