PHILIPSBURG — A Christmas Cookie Contest will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Philipsburg’s Christmas Festival sponsored by the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation in downtown Philipsburg. There is no entry fee.
Participants can drop off cookies at The Finburg Building at 200 N. Front St. next to Shindig Alley between 8 and 10 a.m. The doors will close for judging to take place from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The winning cookies will be on display from noon until 2 p.m.
Rules:
- All entries must be registered, one entry per person.
- The competition is open to contestants of all ages.
- Cookies must be presented on a disposable plate or container.
- Minimum of six cookies per entry.
- Recipe must be presented with entry on an 8x10” paper with name/address/phone. This will give permission to publish recipes.
Cookies will be judged on the following:
- Flavor/Taste – 35%
- Originality – 25%
- Appearance – 25%
- Ease of Preparation – 15%
Prizes:
- Best of Show
- 1st Place
- 2nd Place
- 3rd Place
- Honorable Mention
All bakers are encouraged to enter in what is hoped to become an annual Christmas tradition in downtown Philipsburg.