PHILIPSBURG — The 2023 Philipsburg Heritage Days celebration is well-underway, as are the festivities that come along with it.
The watermelon-eating contest on Tuesday drew crowds up and down Front Street, and the Vespers service at Cold Stream Dam was well-attended with optimal weather.
The main event of the day for Thursday though was the annual baking contest. This year there was three different categories to be judged — cookies, cakes and pies, with sub-categories in each. For cookies, the sub-categories were drop cookies, brownies and pressed or rolled cookies. For pies, there were fruit pies, cream with meringue pies and pudding or jello pies, and for cakes the categories were chocolate cakes, coffee cakes, cheesecakes and other flavored cakes.
The contestants had to submit their baked goods for their respective categories by noon, with the judging beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The winners of each respective category are listed below:
- Drop cookies — Mae Kopchik
- Brownies — Ashley Wertz
- Pressed or rolled — Mae Kopchik
- Fruit pies — Laura Koshko
- Cream wit meringue pies — Brenda Huber
- Pudding or jello pies — Roger Cartwright
- Chocolate cakes — Jodie Conklin
- Coffee cakes — Kaleigh Shission
- Cheesecakes — Jodie Conklin
- Other flavored cakes — Donna Mann