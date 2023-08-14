PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Heritage Days Board will not be changing the dates of its celebration.
Earlier this month, the Clearfield County Fair Board announced that the fair will be changed to the dates of July 12-20 and will expand to nine days.
This change could potentially affect other local celebrations in the area, including the annual Curwensville Days and Philipsburg Heritage Days celebrations.
In response to this news, the Curwensville Days Committee has decided to change their dates to June 19-22 to avoid conflict with any other summer festivals or celebrations.
However, the Philipsburg Heritage Days Board remains unmoved.
Heritage Days will continue on next year from July 10-13 and will go on as scheduled.
This is not an act of defiance though on Heritage Days’ part though — this is a decision that goes above the board into Centre County governance.
Since Philipsburg Heritage Days takes place in Centre County, the Centre County local government aligns Heritage Days alongside Arts Fest in State College and the People’s Choice Festival in Centre Hall.
In an effort to keep these festivals aligned, Heritage Days will remain as in the past.
Heritage Days board member Syed Karimushan offered comment on the idea of moving the celebration.
“We are keeping our festival at the same time as past years,” Karimushan said. “We align with other Centre County festivals who will never shift their dates.”
More information on next year’s Heritage Days celebration can be found on its Facebook page and its website, at philipsburgheritagedays.com.