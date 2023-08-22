PHILIPSBURG — Before her passing in July, former Philipsburg Borough Councilwoman Sharon Goss played an important role in the creation of the Cold Stream Recreation Foundation and led many recreation projects within the municipality.
Because of her impact on this community, Philipsburg Borough Council wants to make sure that she is honored properly.
Councilman Harry Woods on Monday brought up the idea of honoring Goss at Cold Stream Dam — the very park she cared so dearly for.
“As you all might know, Sharon Goss passed away last month. Cold Stream wouldn’t be what it is today without her hard work,” Woods said. “I was thinking that we could honor her by dedicating a bench in the park after her, as well as pavilion two.”
Woods continued, “I think it’d be a really good way to help keep her legacy strong.”
Borough Manager Joel Watson thought it would be a good idea to take these dedications a step further, by adding renovations to the mentioned pavilion.
“If I’m correct, this is the pavilion tucked away near the woods across from the main stage,” Watson said. “Why don’t we spruce it up a bit? We could add a nice deck to it, renovate it a bit and really make this thing something to be proud of. I think that Sharon would’ve really liked that.”
The idea of adding an additional table to the pavilion was also tossed around, given that the municipality had the funding, and ultimately the motion to renovate the pavilion and dedicate it, alongside a park bench, in Goss’ name, was passed unanimously.
Work on renovations and the dedication will begin as soon as possible.