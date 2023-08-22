PHILIPSBURG — The Rowland Theatre is a staple in Philipsburg and a historical landmark that receives numerous visitors. Named after its creator, Charles H. Rowland, the theatre is entering its 106th year in operation.
However, the iconic Progressland destination has seen better days. After the COVID-19 pandemic, many movie theaters in the United States have fallen onto hard times, as seeing a movie in an enclosed space with so many others was deemed a health risk.
This includes the Rowland Theatre. The Rowland saw a decrease in operations and traffic during the pandemic and just now is recovering to its former glory. The staff at the theatre is taking on a large renovation project for an empty room adjacent to the main concourse; a project that includes the total renovation of the room at hand, including new flooring and wall repairs. The project, in total, is set to run the theatre around $50,000.
This newly renovated 22-foot by 44-foot room is set to be a public space where groups and organizations can hold events, parties and gatherings. The tickets and concessions are also set to be moved from the main concourse to the new room once the renovation is complete.
The building is owned by the Philipsburg Borough and at the most recent meeting on Monday, a representative of the theatre was in attendance to update the council on the progress of the project, but to their surprise, the council members decided to donate $30,000 toward the renovation.
“I think that a donation of this size would be a wonderful thing for the theatre, I mean it is one of this town’s greatest landmarks,” said Councilman Harry Wood. “We do own it too, and I think this is the least that we could do.”
The motion to donate $30,000 to help fund the renovations was approved unanimously, meaning that the Rowland will only have to raise another $7,000, given that it had recently received a tourism grant for $13,000.
“I think that this is a great thing for the theatre and a great thing for our community,” said Council Vice President Kathy Kalinosky. “It really shows that we care for this town and that we want what’s best for our landmarks here, along with the people that come to view them.”
While there isn’t a distinctive timeline for when the room renovation will reach completion, that information will be announced at future borough meetings.