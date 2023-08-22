PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder was in high spirits at the recent council meeting.
As the meeting drew to a close, Ryder was happy to offer a final report, detailing that after his next two blight projects, there would be no more blight within the confines of the municipality.
“I have two more projects that I’m going to be hopefully closing up here soon, but after these two are finished, there will officially be no more blight within the borough,” Ryder reported. “Of course, there are always going to be things that pop up in the future like this, but this is an outstanding start.”
Ryder has been hot on the heels of blight for as long as he has held the position, and his goal is nearly complete.
After successfully tackling several blighted properties over the spring and summer, one might say that 2023 has been a very successful year for Ryder. However, aside from the two blighted properties in the borough, there is still one challenge he has been working on since June.
The properties on 100 and 102 Hillcrest Dr. have been on his to-do list for months, as the owner of the property has been in violation of several ordinances for several months.
“There is so much stuff in these yards and a lot of can be deemed as unusable or trash,” Ryder said, “We’ve sent them the warnings and we’ve sent them the fines; I believe it’s time that we take this matter into our own hands and get this mess cleaned up once and for all.”
The process of cleaning up this property will not be easy though, as there are items within the property that, according to Ryder himself, should not be considered trash.
All-terrain vehicles and automobiles are what Ryder is referencing. And alongside these non-trash items, an official bid will have to be sent out to bring someone in and clean the yards.
“We’ve got to get this place clean, but it’s a bit of a tricky situation here. There are things here that shouldn’t be deemed as trash, but rather sold off,” Ryder explained. “I think we’d need to do an official appraisal of the items there before we go throwing all of these things away.”
Following Solicitor Pat Fanelli’s guidance, an appraisal will most likely be completed and Ryder is looking to have the bid sent out immediately.