PHILIPSBURG — Will Ryan may be new to the Philipsburg American Legion, but he has his eyes set on some large projects.
The first project is the new “Rockin’ on the Mountain” music festival, to be held at the Wagon Wheel Amphitheater in Philipsburg on Aug. 5 from noon to 11 p.m.
“This is the first of many events that I’ve got my eyes on here in the community,” Ryan said. “We’re really trying to get a lot of eyes on this organization within out community, get some more members and raise money for a good cause.”
The proceeds from the festival will all be used for supporting local veterans.
The festival will include performances from several bands including country/rock band 90 Proof and Pennsylvania’s own classic and modern rock band, Quarterstick.
With the purchase of a ticket, each attendee will have access to food vendors, live music and alcoholic beverages available to purchase through various local businesses.
Admission for the event is $10 and can be purchased at the event itself, or beforehand at the Philipsburg American Legion. The event will run from noon to 11 p.m., with free parking included.