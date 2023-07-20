Philipsburg American Legion accepts $5,000 grant for mural

PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion Post 437 has been located at the intersection of Presqueisle Street and Centre Street for several years and the building they occupy has been a staple in Philipsburg for over a century.
Members of the American Legion here have decided to give the historic building a facelift.
The American Legion has accepted a $5,000 grant from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Centre County commissioners to help fund the painting of a mural on the front of the building.
“Philipsburg is a cute, historic town and we feel as if it would be helping the legion and the community itself with the addition of a mural here,” said Commander Jonna McCormick. “When people come to visit here, we want them to see this mural. This will be a symbol of the legion and the town and will hopefully draw more people here in the future.”
The mural will be named the “Honor Our Veterans” mural and will be specifically honoring the late Fred Herman; a long-time American Legion member and United States Army veteran.
Pamela Etters is the artist hired to do the work for the mural. The cost of the mural is an estimated $13,377, but American Legion Advocate and former state Rep. Lynn Herman has plans to raise the remaining $8,377.
“Alongside this grant received from the HVAB and Centre County commissioners, we have also received a generous donation here from Philipsburg-based business Lee Industries for $2,000,” Herman said. “Along with these two donations and another $3,000 raised from other sources, we’re sitting at around a total of $10,000 raised towards our goal.”
Herman continued, “If we don’t reach that goal, I have made a commitment to donate the remaining amount from my own personal account.”
For those who would like to donate to the mural, they should write a check with the enclosed amount out to the Philipsburg American Legion Post 437, and send it to PO Box 682, at 315 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.