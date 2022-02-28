Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 79.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29/g while the most expensive was $4.64/g, a difference of $1.35/g. The lowest price in the state was $3.29/g while the highest was $4.64/g, a difference of $1.35/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g on Monday. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Feb. 28, 2021: $2.94/g
- Feb. 28, 2020: $2.65/g
- Feb. 28, 2019: $2.65/g
- Feb. 28, 2018: $2.80/g
- Feb. 28, 2017: $2.51/g
- Feb. 28, 2016: $1.87/g
- Feb. 28, 2015: $2.50/g
- Feb. 28, 2014: $3.62/g
- Feb. 28, 2013: $3.79/g
- Feb. 28, 2012: $3.75/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $3.79/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
- DUBOIS — $3.69/g at Exxon, W. DuBois Avenue
- PHILIPSBURG — $3.75/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
- WOODLAND — $3.66/g at Gio’s, Woodland Bigler Highway
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”