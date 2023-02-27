CLYMER, Pa. (TNS) — Classes at Penns Manor Area School District have been canceled for Monday as the district’s teachers start a planned strike.
The Penns Manor Education Association met with the superintendent and the school board on Friday and Saturday in attempts to resolve disagreements on outstanding issues such as health care coverage, but the groups did not reach an agreement.
“All classes at the Penns Manor Area School District will be canceled consistent with those days in which the teacher strike is ongoing,” a district message issued Sunday said.
Annie Briscoe, Pennsylvania State Education Association region advocacy coordinator, said that the district proposed rolling back spousal coverage for medical and hospitalization insurance, despite teachers’ suggestions they pay more into their plans.
“It’s like a sucker punch to see the reductions in benefits the district is proposing, especially after our members have sacrificed so much through COVID to keep this school open to serve our students and our school district families,” Briscoe said in a statement. “Our teachers took on additional work without additional pay — and never blinked an eye — to meet the increasing needs of our students, and the district’s proposal continues to underestimate our members’ worth.”
According to a fact sheet on the district’s website, the district “currently provides each teacher with a qualified high deductible health plan for Penns Manor Area teachers, their spouse and their dependents” and “pays 100% of the medical insurance premium cost plus 75% of each teacher’s medical insurance plan’s deductible.”
Additionally, the district said that the “cost for medical hospitalization insurance coverage has increased over 25% the past two years, which amounts to a $500,000 increase,” and that this year the district will pay $2,288,152 for that insurance.
Briscoe said the district’s proposal would eliminate coverage for spouses who work in other school districts — “not something our teachers can accept, as it diminishes our current benefits and could lead to further cuts,” she said.
She has previously stated that, from a union perspective, it is important during negotiations to uphold existing terms while building on the current or previous contract, not to relinquish aspects of a standing bargaining agreement.
“Maintaining benefits includes the ability to keep family health care, which teachers already contribute toward by paying part of the required annual deductible, and to keep early retirement incentive language in the contract, which the teachers agreed to significantly reduce in previous rounds of bargaining — resulting in long-term savings for the district,” Briscoe said.
PMEA has met informally and formally with Superintendent Daren Johnston and board members since January 2022. The negotiations — 17 sessions as of Saturday — are part of why the teachers have decided to strike, which was authorized by all 68 members in November.
The length of the walkout will be determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Penns Manor Area students enrolled at the Indiana County Technology Center will continue to attend classes there, and the “Penns Manor Area School District and its board of school directors are hopeful that all previously scheduled and planned athletics, programs and activities can carry on as scheduled in the best interest of the students,” according to the district.