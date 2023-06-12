The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for the week of June 12, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge cleaning
- Throughout the county
Bridge repair
- SR 2007 (Parsonville –Road Closure – Detour will be in place through late June)
Ditching
- SR 3006 (Westover)
- SR 4014 (Dubois, Rockton Road)
Drainage improvements
- SR 36 (Westover to Newburg)
- SR 53 (Glen Hope)
Flushing pipe
- SR 53 (Glen Hope)
Mowing
- Throughout the county
Patching
- I80 Mile Marker 97 to 111 (East and Westbound)
- I80 Interstate 80: Mile Marker 120 to 133 (East and Westbound)
Pipe installation
- SR 1012 (Shiloh Road)
- SR 2014 (Red Schoolhouse Road)
- SR 2017 (Scotch Hollow Road)
Shoulder work
- SR 53 (Kylertown to Drifting)
- SR 2035 (Hardscrabble Road)
- SR 2038 (Grassflat)
- SR 2039 (Grassflat)
Sign repairs and upgrades
- Throughout the county
Tree crew
- SR 729 (Tyrone Pike)
Motorists are alerted to daylight lane restrictions on Route 255 in DuBois.
Through June, sewer line work will continue between McCracken Run Road and the DuBois H.S. driveways. Roadway flaggers may also be present to assist with turning movements off and on Route 255.