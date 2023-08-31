CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation held a press conference on Thursday morning at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library regarding the safety of drivers this Labor Day weekend, with a focus on avoiding drunk and drugged driving.
The meeting was hosted by the Highway Safety Network in coalition with PennDOT, with three speeches given by Community Traffic Safety Coordinator Josh Woods, Pennsylvania DUI Drug Recognition Expert Maggie Dunley and Clearfield Regional Police Assistant Chief Julie Curry.
According to PennDOT data for 2022, between Sept. 2 and Sept. 5, the timespan where most travel for Labor Day took place, there were 1,214 crashes. Of these crashes, 114 of them were alcohol-related, resulting in six fatalities and 90 injuries. Another 27 were drug-related, resulting in two fatalities and 20 more injuries.
This coming holiday weekend, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania DUI Association and the Highway Safety Network is urging drivers in not only Clearfield County, but the state of Pennsylvania, to drive safely this weekend.
Woods, Nunley and Curry all shared a similar message during their speeches; don’t drive impaired this weekend.
“One thing that everyone can do this weekend is to make sure that your group has a designated sober driver,” Woods explained. “There are sharp social and financial repercussions for driving impaired, including up to $10,000 in fines, community service, job loss, license loss and general embarrassment.”
Nunley added, “Another important thing to know if you’re going to drink this weekend is that different types of alcohol and drugs can have different effects. Even just daily, over-the-counter medication can have unintended effects upon alcohol consumption. So if you do decide to partake in drinking or drug usage this weekend, we really are urging everyone to do so safely and to not get behind the wheel.”
Another thing that was mentioned in the meeting was the use of public transport or ride share programs such as Uber or Lyft if you don’t have, or cannot get, a designated driver.
“I know this weekend is going to be a big weekend in this area,” Woods said. “Penn State is opening their season this weekend and it’s Labor Day weekend, so even up here in Clearfield County we’re anticipating a lot of traffic. Down in that area, public transport and ride sharing is a lot more common, so don’t hesitate to utilize those options if you have to.”
Clearfield Regional Police are currently in a DUI enforcement wave for the upcoming holiday weekend, meaning that there will potentially be a higher amount of police enforcement abound in Progressland. This can include roaming patrols, checkpoints and just general saturated enforcement.