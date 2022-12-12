The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Route details are:
- Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120
- Route 879 to Route 153
- Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453
Tower sections will leave Falls Creek hourly from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. None of these seven movements will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass. PennDOT expects one tower section to pass through Clearfield hourly from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.
PennDOT will provide updates on additional moves as permits are issued. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers.
Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.