The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation updated drivers on a high friction surface application project impacting routes in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Elk counties.
These applications will increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated infrastructure and improve skid resistance to enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
Due to the nature of these applications, work cannot occur in the rain, and the contractor has adjusted its schedule due to rain as follows:
Friday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 19, crews will work at a Route 2036 (Powell Street) bridge that spans Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County.
Sunday, Aug. 20, through Monday, Aug. 21, crews will work at a Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.
While crews apply the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control.
PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as it expects short travel delays.
PennDOT will issue updates on work progress as necessary if the weather continues to impact the work schedule.
Overall work on the project includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments, and other miscellaneous construction at the sites listed above.
RAM Construction Services of Michigan is the contractor for this $537,000 project.