WESTOVER — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area motorists that a Clearfield County bridge repair project will get underway on Monday, April 24. The bridge spans Chest Creek on Route 3014 (Five Points Road) in Burnside Township, just off state Route 36.
Starting Monday, PennDOT will close this section of Route 3014 and a detour will be in place. The detour will direct motorists to use Route 36, Route 3006 (Bridge Street/Westover Road), and Route 3001 (Ridge Road). The closure and detour are expected to be in place through May 12.
Work being done this spring is phase one of a two phase project, with Clearfield County PennDOT maintenance performing all work. PennDOT expects to return to this bridge for further repairs later this year. PennDOT will issue an update prior to crews returning to the bridge.
Work activities on this project include abutment repairs, beam ends, and repairs to the guide rail and posts at all corners. Repair work will keep the bridge in usable condition. Originally built in 1886, the bridge is 88 feet long and carries an average of 152 vehicles daily.