PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding area residents that the truss bridge on Presqueisle Street (Route 2020) in Chester Hill remains closed. PennDOT is working closely with local officials to determine options for the future of the bridge.
Barricades and fencing are in place at the bridge, and the sidewalks have been removed. In the interest of public safety, no vehicle, bicycle or pedestrian traffic is allowed on the bridge. PennDOT is reviewing additional measures to eliminate unlawful pedestrian usage.